Smith (6-8) yielded six runs on nine hits and a walk over 4.1 innings Tuesday, striking out seven and taking a loss against Baltimore.

Smith worked through two scoreless frames before things unraveled. He was charged with two runs in each of the third, fourth and fifth innings before getting the early hook. It was the first time he didn't complete at least five innings since Aug. 1, and he took his first loss since July 6. Smith was 3-0 with a 3.04 ERA over nine starts since that last loss. He's now sporting a 4.06 ERA with a 129:54 K:BB through 135.1 innings. Smith is projected for a road matchup with the Yankees next week.