Smith allowed four earned runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out four across six innings Tuesday against Atlanta. He did not factor into the decision.

Smith was burned by the long ball, allowing a pair of two-run home runs to account for all four of his earned runs. While that derailed his outing, he still managed to generate a solid 14 swinging strikes across 101 pitches. This also marked Smith's longest outing since June 10, a span of eight appearances.