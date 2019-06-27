White Sox's Yonder Alonso: Dropped from 40-man roster
Alonso was designated for assignment by the White Sox on Thursday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.
Alonso is slashing just .178/.275/.301 with seven home runs through 67 games this season, prompting the White Sox to cut their losses and remove the lefty from their 40-man roster. The team has not yet announced a corresponding roster move. Given the amount of money Alonso is owed the rest of the season, there's a chance he passes through waivers untouched and opts for free agency.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Fade Story
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Prospects: Bo Bichette next for Jays?
The Blue Jays have another second-generation stud at Triple-A and the Braves have another young...
-
Waiver Wire plus winners & losers
Giancarlo Stanton is on the IL again, but that's just the tip of the iceberg, according to...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Fade Minor
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: On Snell, Flaherty struggles
Disastrous outings for talented pitchers have been all too common this season. Scott White...
-
Eight SPs who aren't to be trusted
In a landscape devoid of reliable starting pitchers, we're all forced to rationalize when we...