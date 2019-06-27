Alonso was designated for assignment by the White Sox on Thursday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Alonso is slashing just .178/.275/.301 with seven home runs through 67 games this season, prompting the White Sox to cut their losses and remove the lefty from their 40-man roster. The team has not yet announced a corresponding roster move. Given the amount of money Alonso is owed the rest of the season, there's a chance he passes through waivers untouched and opts for free agency.