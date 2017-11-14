Wilin Rosario: Drawing interest from MLB teams
Rosario is drawing interest from MLB teams after playing the last two seasons in South Korea, Jerry Crasnick of ESPN.com reports.
Rosario hit .339/.414/.661 with 37 home runs last season for Hanwha after hitting hit 33 home runs in 2016 with a .961 OPS. MLB teams may be inspired to sign Rosario after Eric Thames' success last season moving from the Korean Baseball Organization to MLB.
More News
-
Wilin Rosario: Re-signs in Korea•
-
Wilin Rosario: Hopes to return to MLB•
-
Wilin Rosario: Elects to become free agent•
-
Rockies' Wilin Rosario: Designated for assignment•
-
Wilin Rosario has productive night, but Rockies fall to D-Backs•
-
Rockies 1B Justin Morneau held out of Saturday's lineup vs. lefty•
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 outfield
Aaron Judge is a player whose weaknesses are as well-documented as his strengths. So where...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 shortstop
Shortstop isn't the wasteland it used to be, and the top tier seems to grow every year. But...
-
2018 third base rankings
Josh Donaldson's strong finish wasn't enough to keep him in the first-round discussion, but...
-
2018 second base rankings
Second base is as deep as any infield position these days, but it's lacking in true standouts....
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 first base rankings
First base has traditionally been the deepest position in Fantasy Baseball, and some newcomers...
-
Early 2018 Positional Rankings
Check out Scott White and Heath Cumming's first batch of rankings for the 2018 Fantasy sea...