Wilin Rosario: Drawing interest from MLB teams

Rosario is drawing interest from MLB teams after playing the last two seasons in South Korea, Jerry Crasnick of ESPN.com reports.

Rosario hit .339/.414/.661 with 37 home runs last season for Hanwha after hitting hit 33 home runs in 2016 with a .961 OPS. MLB teams may be inspired to sign Rosario after Eric Thames' success last season moving from the Korean Baseball Organization to MLB.