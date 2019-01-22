Wilin Rosario: Pursuing return to MLB
Rosario is scheduled to work out for major-league teams in the Dominican Republic on Wednesday and is hopeful to return to North America for the 2019 season, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
After combining to slug 49 home runs between 2012 and 2013 with the Rockies, Rosario had been one of the top fantasy catchers before defensive shortcomings forced him to transition to first base. Rosario noticed diminished power thereafter that prevented him from sticking around in the big leagues even as a platoon bat, prompting him to find work overseas for the past three seasons. He most recently played with the Hanshin Tigers of Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball league in 2018, posting a middling .242/.285/.374 slash line across 302 plate appearances. Set to turn 30 years old in February, Rosario will most likely have to settle for a minor-league deal before getting another look in the majors.
