Wilmer Flores: Hits open market

Flores was non-tendered by the Mets on Friday, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

The 27-year-old super-utility infielder had a rocky tenure with the Mets, falling in and out of favor with the field staff, and once being a part of a trade to the Brewers that later got nixed. He hit .267/.319/.417 with 11 home runs in 429 plate appearances in 2018 and has a career .265/.309/.471 slash line against southpaws. The arbitration process was likely going to overvalue Flores, so this move makes sense from that standpoint. He should be scooped up on a major-league contract by a team lacking infield depth.