Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Gets rare start in center field
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Hick is starting in center field and batting ninth for the Yankees on Monday in Minnesota.
It's just his second start in center field this season. Aaron Judge will handle designated hitter duty Monday, while Hicks will be flanked in the outfield by Oswaldo Cabrera and Franchy Cordero.
