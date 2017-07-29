Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Rehab assignment on tap
Hicks (oblique) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday, Brendan Kuty of NJ.com reports.
It sounds like the Yankees expect Hicks to need roughly a week with the top minor-league affiliate -- manager Joe Girardi said Hicks could be back by the end of the next road trip (which concludes Aug. 10). Hicks turned in a 2.7 fWAR in 60 games before going down, so his playing time should be secure once he returns. That playing time could come at the expense of Clint Frazier, although the team may opt to rotate its outfielders at DH with Matt Holliday struggling.
