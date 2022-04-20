Hicks will bat leadoff for the Yankees' fourth straight game Wednesday, and manager Aaron Boone stated Tuesday that he likes Hicks in that spot, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

The Yankees have used a variety of leadoff hitters this season, including Josh Donaldson and Anthony Rizzo. However, Hicks has now claimed that spot in four straight games -- once against aright-hander and three times against a lefty -- and has gone 4-for-9 with three walks, three runs and a stolen base over the first three of those contests. Boone didn't commit to inserting the switch hitter atop the lineup permanently but did suggest that Hicks has earned the role for the time being, stating, "I still feel like we have a number of (leadoff) candidates, but I do like Aaron right now." Hicks has started the season on a high note, slashing .345/.459/.448 with a homer, three RBI, a steal and four runs over 38 plate appearances.