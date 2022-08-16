Hicks is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rays.

Hicks will sit for the second time in three days while the Yankees roll out an outfield of Andrew Benintendi, Aaron Judge and Marwin Gonzalez from left to right. Dating back to July 28, Hicks has gone 5-for-53 (.094 average) with no extra-base hits over a stretch of 16 games. He could be in danger of falling into more of a part-time role by the time Giancarlo Stanton (Achilles) is ready to return from the injured list later this month.