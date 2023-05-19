Hicks went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI in a 4-2 win over Toronto on Thursday.

Hicks gave New York a little breathing room with a run-scoring single in the seventh inning, and he finished with his first multi-hit performance this month. It's been a brutal start to the campaign for the veteran outfielder, who is still slashing a meager .194/.270/.269 despite Thursday's big performance. Though his opportunities remain infrequent, Hicks has at least began to perk up a bit of late, slashing .400/.500/.733 with a homer, two doubles and four RBI over his past six games.