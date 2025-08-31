Schlittler didn't factor into the decision against the White Sox on Saturday, allowing one run on four hits and one walk while striking out eight over six innings.

Following back-to-back scoreless starts, the rookie kept his breakout run alive Saturday, notching his third consecutive outing of at least six frames and eight punchouts. This performance lowered Schlittler's ERA for the month of August to 1.60 alongside a 39:11 K:BB across 33.2 innings. The right-hander is quickly establishing himself as a reliable piece of New York's rotation, though his next scheduled start comes against the Blue Jays, who are among the league leaders in OPS against right-handers.