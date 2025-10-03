Schlittler (1-0) threw eight scoreless innings while allowing five hits and striking out 12 to earn the win in Thursday's Wild-Card game against Boston.

Schlittler matched up against fellow rookie Connelly Early in Thursday's decisive Game 3. Schlittler dominated Boston's lineup, generating 18 swinging strikes on 107 total pitches, while efficiently recording 24 outs. His next postseason outing should come in Game 3 of the ALDS against the Mariners.