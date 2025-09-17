Schlittler did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing four runs on three hits and five walks over 4.2 innings in a 10-9 win over the Twins. He struck out six.

Schlittler battled command issues Tuesday, throwing just 49 of his 89 pitches for strikes and issuing a career-high five walks. Despite some ups and downs with consistency, the rookie right-hander has flashed potential in his debut campaign. Through 12 starts, he owns a 3.41 ERA and 1.35 WHIP across 60.2 innings.