Schlittler (1-2) took the loss against Miami on Saturday, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out six batters over five innings.

Schlittler was torched by fellow rookie Agustin Ramirez, as the Marlins' backstop tagged New York's starter for a pair of solo home runs. Schlittler was fine outside of those long balls, recording 10 whiffs and six punchouts over five frames, but the Yankees weren't able to put any runs on the board to support him. Schlittler has been decent but not spectacular since getting called up in early July, giving up two or three runs in each of his four starts but failing to go beyond 5.1 frames in any of those outings. He's tallied 21 punchouts across 19.2 innings but has also issued 11 walks. Though Luis Gil (lat) is scheduled to make his season debut Sunday, Schlittler got some rotation security when Marcus Stroman was released Friday.