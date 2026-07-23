Yankees' Cam Schlittler: Next start bumped to Friday

Schlittler is now slated to start Friday in Philadelphia, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Will Warren was originally scheduled to make the start Friday, but he was deployed for two-thirds of an inning out of the bullpen in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader versus Pittsburgh. Consequently, Schlittler -- who had previously been penciled in to start Sunday -- is moving up a couple of days, though he'll still be operating on a normal four days of rest. Schlittler will be looking for better results than in his first start of the second half, when he gave up three runs over 4.1 innings in a loss to the Dodgers.