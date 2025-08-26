Schlittler (2-2) tossed six scoreless frames while allowing four hits and three walks with eight strikeouts to earn the win Monday against Washington.

The rookie right-hander dazzled in this 96-pitch appearance, scattering four singles to collect his second quality start. Schlittler posted eight Ks for the second consecutive start, as he generated a solid 13 whiffs. Since the All-Star break, the 24-year-old has been a dependable fantasy pitcher, producing a 2.43 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 39:17 K:BB across 37 innings. Schlittler is currently scheduled to make his next start in the Yankees' upcoming road series against the White Sox this weekend.