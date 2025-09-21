Schlittler did not factor into the decision Sunday against the Orioles, allowing a run on three hits and a walk across 5.1 innings. He struck out six.

Schlittler was impressive Sunday, with Baltimore's lone run coming on a Samuel Basallo homer in the fifth inning. The 24-year-old Schlittler has been inconsistent of late, though he's posted a 2.72 ERA across 36.1 innings in his last seven outings. The right-hander is tentatively lined up for a rematch with the Orioles his next time out.