Schlittler (1-1) took the loss Monday against the Rays, conceding three runs on seven hits and four walks over 4.1 innings. He struck out five.

The New York rookie stumbled out the gate, as Junior Caminero cracked a two-run blast in the opening frame. Schlittler then found a groove with three scoreless frames before conceding another run on a Josh Lowe single in the fifth. Through 14.2 total innings, the 24-year-old sports a 4.91 ERA, 1.84 WHIP and 15:9 K:BB with three home runs allowed. Schlittler's future in the Yankees rotation is uncertain because Luis Gil (lat) is expected to return after making his final rehab start with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday.