Gonzalez and the Yankees came to terms Tuesday on a minor-league contract, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Gonzalez will move on to his fourth different organization of the season after stops with the Twins, Brewers and Tigers. His lone big-league action came with the first two clubs, with Gonzalez producing a 6.87 ERA and 1.53 WHIP in 18.1 innings. The 30-year-old right-hander will presumably report to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and will restore some depth to the affiliate's rotation after the Yankees moved Hayden Wesneski, JP Sears and Ken Waldichuk prior to the Aug. 2 trade deadline.