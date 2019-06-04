Schmidt is on the 7-day injured list at High-A Tampa with an undisclosed injury.

He spent eight days on the injured list back in early May with an undisclosed injury as well. Schmidt struck out nine over six scoreless frames in his last start May 20. He has shown a lot of promise, particularly with his fastball and slider when healthy this season, but has been limited to seven starts in his first full season back from Tommy John surgery.

