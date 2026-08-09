Yankees' Clarke Schmidt: Bullpen session coming up soon

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Sunday that Schmidt (elbow) has resumed playing catch without issue and should get back on a mound in the "next couple days," Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Working his way back from July 2025 internal brace surgery, Schmidt threw two innings of live batting practice Tuesday but wasn't able to cover a third inning as planned when his forearm cramped up on him. Fortunately for Schmidt, he appears to have steered clear of any sort of major setback, given that he was cleared to start playing catch after a few days of rest. Assuming he's able to make it through his next bullpen session without issue, Schmidt could be ready to face live hitters again by the end of the week.