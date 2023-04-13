Schmidt allowed three earned runs off six hits over four innings in Wednesday's win over the Guardians while walking one batter and striking out three. He did not factor into the decision.

Wednesday marks Schmidt's best start of the season so far, although that isn't necessarily saying much. The 27-year-old righty has now allowed 10 earned runs over 10.2 innings across three starts. He's still been able to strike batters out at a rate of 9.3 K/9, but so far he has provided little fantasy value for those not in especially deep leagues.