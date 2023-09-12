Schmidt won't make his scheduled start after Monday's game against the Red Sox was postponed due to inclement weather, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.
Schmidt is now slated to toe the rubber Wednesday. Randy Vasquez will start Game 1 of Tuesday's twin bill and Carlos Rodon is set to handle the nightcap, per Chris Kirschner of The Athletic.
