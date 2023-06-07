Schmidt (2-6) took the loss Tuesday, allowing three runs on six hits over six innings against the White Sox. He struck out one.

Though Schmidt fell to his sixth loss of the season, he managed to lock down his second quality start of the campaign, allowing three runs across six frames. He never had a chance for the win, as the Yankees' offense failed to record a hit until the seventh inning. Tuesday's outing added to an already impressive stretch of starts for Schmidt, who touts a 2.49 ERA and an 18:5 K/BB across his last four appearances (21.2 innings).