Schmidt (5-3) took the loss Sunday versus the Athletics. He allowed four runs on eight hits and a walk with seven strikeouts in 4.1 innings.

Schmidt surrendered a pair of runs in each of the first and third innings, and the Yankees' offense couldn't cover the damage. This was Schmidt's second start of the year, and his first June 16. It was also the right-hander's longest major-league outing of the season. Through 37.1 innings with the Yankees, he's posted a 2.89 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 36:19 K:BB in 18 appearances, mainly as a long reliever. He's made all eight of his minor-league appearances this year as a starter, and he may get another turn in the rotation with Nestor Cortes (groin) on the injured list. If that happens, Schmidt is tentatively projected for a road start versus the Rays next weekend.