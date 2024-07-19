Schmidt (lat) is expected to throw around 20 pitches off a mound Saturday, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Schmidt hasn't thrown off a mound since being placed on the injured list May 30, making Saturday's session a significant step in his recovery from a strained right lat. The 28-year-old will likely need to complete a few more bullpen sessions before being sent out on a rehab assignment. He seems to still be a few weeks out from returning.
