Beeter was placed on the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday with an unspecified injury, Conor Foley of YES Network reports.
It's unclear when Beeter suffered the injury, but he last pitched for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on May 15, when he struck out three and walked five over four scoreless innings. The right-hander will be unavailable for at least the next week, but it's unclear when he's expected to return.
