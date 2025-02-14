The Yankees have moved Beeter to the bullpen on a permanent basis, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Beeter has primarily been a starter in the minors, but he moved to the bullpen last September at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and finished the year with two relief appearances for the Yankees. The righty has always had big stuff, but with a career 12.7 percent walk rate in the minors, a shift to relief always seemed likely. Beeter will probably begin the 2025 season at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre but could eventually be an option for the Yankees' bullpen. The 26-year-old is a little behind at the start of camp due to a shoulder issue that dates back to last season, but he has been throwing off a mound.