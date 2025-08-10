Bednar (3-5) picked up the win Saturday after blowing the save, walking one batter and striking out two over 1.2 scoreless innings in a 5-4 victory over the Astros.

With the Yankees protecting a 4-2 lead, Camilo Doval entered the game in the eighth inning and made a mess, although a pair of errors didn't help matters. Bednar was brought in with one run already across and the bases loaded, and he promptly walked Christian Walker to tie the game before escaping the frame with no further damage. Trent Grisham's solo shot in the bottom of the eighth then handed Bednar the win. New York's high-leverage situation remains fluid, to put it charitably, but Bednar's 3.00 ERA and 10:3 K:BB over six innings since joining the team seems to have him at the top of the pecking order for save chances at the moment.