Yankees' David Bednar: Closes out another win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bednar secured the save in Saturday's 12-8 win over the Cardinals, retiring the only batter he faced.
Bednar came on with two runners aboard and two outs in the bottom of the ninth and sat down Ivan Herrera to close out a high-scoring Yankees victory. The right-hander notched his 20th save of the year and third since joining New York, including saves on back-to-back nights this weekend.
