Bednar allowed a hit in a scoreless inning and earned a save against the Blue Jays on Sunday.

Bednar worked around a one-out single by Nathan Lukes to close out the 4-3 victory. It was Bednar's fifth save since joining the Yankees and 22nd of the year in 25 chances. He's allowed one run over his last 7.1 innings, dropping his season ERA to 2.47 through 54.2 frames. Bednar earned saves Saturday and Sunday, and he's pitched in three of the last four games. The Yankees are off Monday before starting a three-game home series against Detroit on Tuesday.