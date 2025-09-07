Yankees' David Bednar: Secures save Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bednar earned a save against the Blue Jays on Saturday, striking out three batters over 1.1 perfect innings.
Bednar was called upon in the eighth inning with two outs and a runner on first base. He threw a wild pitch but was able to fan Nathan Lukes to get out of the frame unscathed. The veteran closer then returned for the ninth and retired the side in order to close out the win for New York. This was Bednar's first successful save since Aug. 16, though he picked up two wins over five games in the interim. Since joining the Yankees at the trade deadline, Bednar has gone 4-for-7 in save opportunities but has posted a solid 2.87 ERA with a 25:6 K:BB across 15.2 frames spanning 13 appearances.
