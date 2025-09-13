Bednar struck out two batters in a perfect ninth inning to collect his 23rd save of the season Friday against the Red Sox.

Bednar had a three-run lead to work with when he entered in the ninth inning, but the 30-year-old reliever didn't give up an inch en route to tallying his sixth save in a Yankee uniform. After collecting a save in each of his last three appearances, it appears Bednar has emerged as the preferred ninth-inning option for manager Aaron Boone down the stretch.