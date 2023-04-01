Florial was designated for assignment by the Yankees on Saturday.
Florial made the Yankees' Opening Day roster but didn't last long. The 25-year-old has raw tools but has struck out in a third of his 63 major-league plate appearances, hitting .185/.302/.278 for his career. Reliever Colten Brewer's contract was selected in a corresponding move.
