The Yankees plan to recall Florial from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre ahead of Wednesday's game against the Rays, Bob Klapisch of The New York Times reports.

Florial has had brief stops in the big leagues over each of the last three seasons, but the Yankees may be prepared to give the 24-year-old a more permanent look in their outfield as the team looks to end its 3-11 slide to begin August. Aaron Hicks (.119 batting average this month) has been one of the many culprits of the Yankees' ongoing slide, so manager Aaron Boone could be ready to give Florial a trial run as an everyday player with the hope he can inject some life into the offense. Florial has supplied an .864 OPS over 398 plate appearances at Triple-A this season and has slashed .300/.375/.500 with five extra-base hits and three stolen bases over his last 12 games.