Florial remains out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Mets.

The Yankees have seemingly tabled any plans of deploying Florial as an everyday player, as the lefty-hitting outfielder will be on the bench against a right-handed pitcher (Taijuan Walker) for the third consecutive game. Aaron Judge will pick up another start in center field at Florial's expense, with Oswaldo Cabrera effectively replacing Florial in right field.