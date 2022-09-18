site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Yankees' Estevan Florial: Optioned to Triple-A
Florial was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday.
Florial logged just 11 at-bats in two weeks up with the big club. The move opens a spot on the active roster for Anthony Rizzo (head).
