Florial isn't starting Friday against the Blue Jays.
Florial started the last two games and went 0-for-5 with a run and two strikeouts. Aaron Judge is shifting to center field while Oswaldo Cabrera starts in right.
More News
-
Yankees' Estevan Florial: Called up, will start Wednesday•
-
Yankees' Estevan Florial: Making return to majors•
-
Yankees' Estevan Florial: Red hot in Triple-A•
-
Yankees' Estevan Florial: Returned to Triple-A•
-
Yankees' Estevan Florial: Joins New York for twin bill•
-
Yankees' Estevan Florial: Sent to Triple-A•