Florial is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays.
Florial will take a seat for the series finale after going 1-for-9 with an RBI and a run while starting in three of the Yankees' last four games. Though Florial gotten off to an underwhelming start since being called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre a few days ago, the Yankees don't yet appear prepared to pull the plug on him as their primary center fielder. Aaron Hicks will spell Florial in center field Sunday, however.
