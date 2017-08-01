Yankees' Garrett Cooper: Demoted to Triple-A
Cooper was sent down to Triple-A Scranton following Monday's game, Pete Caldera of The Record reports.
Cooper never found a rhythm for the Yankees, as he went just 6-for-25 with one walk against nine strikeouts in his eight games for New York. Chase Headley is on a roll and has settled into the first base job for the time being, leaving Cooper the odd man out as the Yankees shuffle their roster following the trade deadline.
More News
-
Trade Deadline: Winners & losers
Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray were the biggest names moved at the trade deadline, but they weren't...
-
Rosario finally gets call; Smith close
With Amed Rosario on the way and Dominic Smith not far behind, the future is now in Queens,...
-
Dodger deal boost for Darvish
Yu Darvish has been a bit disappointing so far, but Chris Towers says his move to the Dodgers...
-
Gray should be A-OK in Bronx
Sonny Gray is going from one of the pitcher-friendliest parks to one of the hitter-friendliest,...
-
Waivers: Ready to buy Gausman
Chris Towers picks up some of the pieces from the pre-deadline deals, before getting to the...
-
Can trade spark Lucroy?
Jonathan Lucroy has been one of the biggest busts in Fantasy this season, but Chris Towers...