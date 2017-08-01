Cooper was sent down to Triple-A Scranton following Monday's game, Pete Caldera of The Record reports.

Cooper never found a rhythm for the Yankees, as he went just 6-for-25 with one walk against nine strikeouts in his eight games for New York. Chase Headley is on a roll and has settled into the first base job for the time being, leaving Cooper the odd man out as the Yankees shuffle their roster following the trade deadline.

