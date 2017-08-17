Cooper was placed on the 10-day disabled list Thursday with left hamstring tendinitis.

It's unclear when the injury cropped up on Cooper, but it could help explain the 0-for-6 stint over his last two games after he went 8-for-12 (.667) in his first three games of August. It's unclear how long the issue will keep him sidelined, but he'll be eligible to return Aug. 27 should he be ready. In the meantime, Tyler Austin was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to take his place on the active roster, and will likely serve as the backup first baseman to Chase Headley for the time being. With Greg Bird (ankle) expected to return from the disabled list next week, Cooper's role when he is activated remains up in the air, but his playing time will likely take a big hit.