Cooper (hamstring) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Saturday and subsequently optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Cooper was placed on the disabled list in mid-August with left hamstring tendinitis. After completing his rehab assignment, he'll join the Triple-A squad for the time being, surely with his sights set on rejoining the Yankees later in the regular season.

