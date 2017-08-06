Cooper was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday.

Cooper was demoted following a roster crunch due to the Todd Frazier trade, but with Matt Holliday (back) now out of commission, the 26-year-old will return to the big leagues to add some more depth. Based on the current roster construction, it seems like he could move into a platoon at the designated hitter spot potentially with the likes of Jacoby Ellsbury, although Cooper's high strikeout rate and 6-for-25 showing in the Bronx earlier this season could relegate him to bench duty until Holliday returns.

