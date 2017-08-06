Yankees' Garrett Cooper: Returns to majors
Cooper was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday.
Cooper was demoted following a roster crunch due to the Todd Frazier trade, but with Matt Holliday (back) now out of commission, the 26-year-old will return to the big leagues to add some more depth. Based on the current roster construction, it seems like he could move into a platoon at the designated hitter spot potentially with the likes of Jacoby Ellsbury, although Cooper's high strikeout rate and 6-for-25 showing in the Bronx earlier this season could relegate him to bench duty until Holliday returns.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...