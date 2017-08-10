Yankees' Garrett Cooper: Tallies four hits Wednesday
Cooper went 4-for-5 with two RBI in Wednesday's win over the Blue Jays.
Cooper was a late addition to the lineup after Clint Frazier was scratched with an oblique injury, but he delivered with his second multi-hit, two-RBI game in as many days. Chase Headley figures to keep seeing the large majority of first base action, but if Cooper continues to hit at this rate he could force himself into the lineup for a few starts per week.
