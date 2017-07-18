Cooper went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles, an RBI and a run Monday in Minnesota.

Cooper got the nerves out of the way by getting his first big-league hit with a double Sunday in Boston, and he kept it going in this one. Hitter-friendly park or not, Cooper displayed serious ability at the plate with a .366/.428/.652 line at the Triple-A level in the Brewers organization before getting traded to New York. With Greg Bird (ankle) scheduled to undergo surgery Tuesday and projected to miss six weeks, Cooper could earn everyday at-bats at first base if he continues to swing well.