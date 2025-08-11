Yankees' Gerrit Cole: Begins throwing program
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cole (elbow) began his throwing program Monday with around 20 pitches on flat ground, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.
It's the first time the right-hander has thrown since he underwent UCL reconstructive surgery on his right elbow in March. Cole will continue with a deliberate ramp-up as he moves along in the rehab process. It's possible, although not guaranteed, that he will be ready by Opening Day next season.
