Cole (elbow) began his throwing program Monday with around 20 pitches on flat ground, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.

It's the first time the right-hander has thrown since he underwent UCL reconstructive surgery on his right elbow in March. Cole will continue with a deliberate ramp-up as he moves along in the rehab process. It's possible, although not guaranteed, that he will be ready by Opening Day next season.