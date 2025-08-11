default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Cole (elbow) began his throwing program Monday with around 20 pitches on flat ground, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.

It's the first time the right-hander has thrown since he underwent UCL reconstructive surgery on his right elbow in March. Cole will continue with a deliberate ramp-up as he moves along in the rehab process. It's possible, although not guaranteed, that he will be ready by Opening Day next season.

More News