Yankees' Gerrit Cole: First time facing hitters since TJS
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cole (elbow) will throw a live batting practice session Friday, Brendan Kuty of The Athletic reports.
It will be Cole's first time facing hitters since last March's Tommy John surgery with an internal brace. The veteran hurler's rehab has gone swimmingly to this point, and he will continue to check off boxes as he eyes a season debut in late May or early June.
