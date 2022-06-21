Cole did not factor in the decision against Tampa Bay on Monday, allowing one run on one hit and three walks while striking out 12 over 7.1 innings.

Cole carried a no-hitter into the eighth inning before Isaac Paredes opened the frame with a single. The right-hander was lifted from the game one out later, and he lost his chance at a win after Clay Holmes allowed two runs to cross the plate as the Rays evened the score 2-2. Despite the disappointing no-decision, Cole had arguably his best outing of the campaign, racking up a season-high 12 strikeouts and inducing 19 swinging strikes. He lowered his ERA to 3.12 overall and has yielded one or zero runs in four of his past five starts.