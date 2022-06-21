Cole did not factor in the decision against Tampa Bay on Monday, allowing one run on one hit and three walks while striking out 12 over 7.1 innings.

Cole carried a no-hitter into the eighth inning before Isaac Paredes opened the frame with a single. The right-hander was lifted from the game one out later, and he lost his chance at a win after Clay Holmes allowed two runs to cross the plate as the Rays evened the score 2-2. Despite the disappointing no-decision, Cole had arguably his best outing of the campaign, racking up a season-high 12 strikeouts and inducing 19 swinging strikes. He lowered his ERA to 3.12 overall and has yielded one or zero runs in four of his past five starts.

More News