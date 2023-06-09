Cole (cramps) is listed as the Yankees' scheduled starter for Friday's home game against the Red Sox.

Cole will return to the mound on five days' rest after his most recent start last Saturday against the Dodgers was cut short when he experiencing cramping. The Yankees never sent in the right-hander for any further testing, so Cole never looked to be at any major risk of missing out what will be his 14th start of the season. Cole carries a 7-0 record, 2.82 ERA and 1.13 WHIP into Friday's contest.